Punjab govt likely to announce financial relief to transporters today

Sources in the government further added that government is likely to provide certain financial relief to auto and cab drivers.
The private transporters, who have had several meetings with the new Aam Aadmi Party government, have been demanding that the Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT) of Rs 2.54 per km be reduced.
The issues of transporters were also raised during the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections.
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to end the transport mafia in Punjab and resolve all issues of the transport sector if his party is voted to power after the 2022 state assembly polls.
"I have come to you as your brother, not as a political leader. It would be my good fortune if I could solve your problems and save your livelihood. You won't need to stage another dharna ever," Kejriwal had said.
He had also promised to set up a commission for the transport sector.
"A commission of 10 to 15 members will be constituted for the transport sector in Punjab comprising representatives of the state's transporter unions. This commission will formulate the new transport policy and not the officers and ministers sitting in AC rooms," he said.
