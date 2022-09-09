Punjab govt to form committee to decide commission for cotton crop

The has decided to form a nine-member committee to decide on the quantum of commission to be paid to 'arhtiyas' or commission agents for the .

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that to resolve various issues of cotton and the commission agents, a joint meeting was called here on Friday to redress the issues.

Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture Department Sarvjit Singh and Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat were among the officials present in the meeting, said an official statement.

Dhaliwal said that with the consensus of all, it has been decided to form a 9-member committee to take a decision on the commission to be taken by agents on the .

The committee will have two representatives each of arhtiyas, cotton farmers, cotton factory owners and three government officials.

During the meeting, the also brought to the notice of the Agriculture Minister that there are illegal encroachments in many grain markets across the state, due to which are facing a lot of problems during the paddy and wheat season.

The minister ordered immediate action to launch a campaign to remove the encroachments at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)