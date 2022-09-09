US education mission to visit India to strengthen bilateral academic ties

Close on the heels of the US issuing a record -- 82,000 visas -- to Indian students for this summer, a US Department of Commerce Education Trade Mission arrives in India next week to further enhance academic relations between the two countries, a top official said here on Friday.

The US Institutions (HEIs) will explore partnerships with the Indian education sector during the delegation visits to Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi between September 12-16.

The delegation will comprise representatives of 21 US HEIs from 15 US states which will go around the three major Indian cities, against the backdrop of India's New Education Policy-2020.

The development is considered significant with the US mission in New Delhi, and consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad issuing visas to over 82,000 Indian students for this summer.

Officials said that Indian students account for nearly 20 per cent of all foreign scholars pursuing studies at various levels in the US.

"US schools are very interested in learning more about the enormous opportunities that exist in India... This program will help them develop their understanding of the sector and how they can best partner and collaborate with Indian institutions," said Mike Hankey, US Consul-General in Mumbai .

He added that the theme of the upcoming trade mission would be to "identify and promote" avenues for collaboration between the HEI's of the two countries.

India's NEP-2020 has outlined an aggressive plan to revamp and expand this country's system, including providing a fillip to research, experiential learning and internationalisation of the curricula.

"The US HEIs bring a wealth of experience in these areas and have developed the best practices that can assist India achieve its goals. Joining the program are three education technology and service providers that would like to bring their world-class capabilities here,a said Hankey.

The programme participants will engage in specialised meetings with Indian HEIs, student recruiting agents and other stakeholders to learn directly what India needs most.

There will be in-person student fairs on September 12 (Mumbai) and September 15 (New Delhi) as part of the programme.

The delegation will also call on state and central government leaders, education regulators, business executives, etc., and listen to their perspectives on the needs of the Indian economy and potential solutions that US HEIs can offer.

For two days in Mumbai, the delegation will hold a student fair and B2B meetings, go on Indian university campus tours and site trips, for a day in Bengaluru (September 14) they will on campus tours and B2B meets, and for two days in New Delhi it will be campus tours plus a meeting at the US Embassy.

