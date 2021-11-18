Punjab to quash cases against farmers related to stubble burning, protests

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Charanjit Singh Channi to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that all cases lodged against farmers in connection with stubble burning and agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will be quashed.
"We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed. I request them to not burn stubble, it causes pollution. All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed," said Channi.
Channi also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future, "as it is hazardous both for the environment as well as human health" besides hampering the fertility of the land to an enormous degree.
This came after Channi chaired a high-level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Punjab Bhawan yesterday.
Conceding their demand, Channi announced to call on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit soon accompanied by a delegation of various farm representatives urging him to withdraw these cases forthwith.
The Chief Minister has also announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 per acre besides 10 per cent of the relief to the farm labourers involved in the picking of cotton who suffered huge losses due to the pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops.
Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs 416.18 crore on account of compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre.
In a series of announcements, the Chief Minister said that 5.63 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the loan waiver scheme to the tune of Rs 4610.84 crore.
Apart from these, a sum of Rs 520 crore is being provided to landless farmers and farm workers across the state.
Showing satisfaction over the smooth and hassle-free procurement during paddy marketing season, Channi said that Rs 33,750 crore has been paid out of Rs 35,965 crore to the farmers, which accounts for 98 per cent of the total payment for procurement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU