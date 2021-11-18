Punjab to quash cases against farmers related to stubble burning, protests

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that all cases lodged against farmers in connection with stubble burning and agitation against the Centre's three farm laws will be quashed.

"We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed. I request them to not burn stubble, it causes pollution. All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed," said Channi.

Channi also appealed to farmers to refrain from stubble burning in future, "as it is hazardous both for the environment as well as human health" besides hampering the fertility of the land to an enormous degree.

This came after Channi chaired a high-level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal at Bhawan yesterday.

Conceding their demand, Channi announced to call on Governor Banwarilal Purohit soon accompanied by a delegation of various farm representatives urging him to withdraw these cases forthwith.

The Chief Minister has also announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 17,000 per acre besides 10 per cent of the relief to the farm labourers involved in the picking of cotton who suffered huge losses due to the pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops.

Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs 416.18 crore on account of compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre.

In a series of announcements, the Chief Minister said that 5.63 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the loan waiver scheme to the tune of Rs 4610.84 crore.

Apart from these, a sum of Rs 520 crore is being provided to landless farmers and farm workers across the state.

Showing satisfaction over the smooth and hassle-free procurement during paddy marketing season, Channi said that Rs 33,750 crore has been paid out of Rs 35,965 crore to the farmers, which accounts for 98 per cent of the total payment for procurement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)