Charanjit Singh Channi to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

-
ALSO READ
Plea in Delhi HC seeking probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital
IPL 2021: Two Covid cases in CSK contingent; practice session cancelled
Zydus gets nod for trials of antibodies cocktail to treat Covid-19: Report
Second Covid wave not over, daily cases still above 40,000: AIIMS chief
Army to take strict action against officers who bribed their way into force
-
Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will visit Delhi to hold discussions on the state cabinet expansion with Congress central leadership on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni will also accompany Channi in the high-level meeting in the national capital.
According to the sources, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will be present in the meeting where the names of the probable to be included in Channi's cabinet will be discussed.
The new batch of ministers is to be appointed considering the social engineering and caste combinations as the state will go for assembly polls in few months.
Although Congress top leadership is not in Delhi, a leader involved in the deliberations said that a Draft List will be finalised in the meeting after the green signal of top leadership.
Cabinet expansion will be done in two-three days as not much time is left to fulfill the promises and announcements made by the government.
Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.
On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.
Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU