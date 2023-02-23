JUST IN
Business Standard

Gujarat health centres under probe for issuing fake Covid vax certificates

A five-member committee headed by the Deputy Development Officer will submit its report within a fortnight and recommend action

Topics
Gujarat | health care | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Junagadh (Saurashtra) 

--IANSJunagadh (Saurashtra), Feb 23 (IANS) Junagadh District Collector Rachit Raj has ordered an inquiry into issuance of fake Covid vaccine certificates in the names of actors and cricketers to meet targets.

A five-member committee headed by the Deputy Development Officer will submit its report within a fortnight and recommend action.

The Collector told the media that he learned that paramedics "vaccinated some celebrities" in order to meet their vaccination targets. An inquiry will be conducted, and those responsible will have to face action.

Four certificates are in circulation on social media, one is issued in the name of Jaya Bachchan, her age is shown as 23; and the vaccination certificate is issued by Mendapara Primary Health Center.

From the same centre, another certificate has been issued in the name of cricketer Mohammad Kaif, his age is shown as just 22 years old.

Juhi Chavla is 44 years old, according to the Motipara Primary Health Centre, where she received a COVID dose during a vaccination drive. Mahima Chaudhary, on the other hand, is older than Jaya Bachchan, being 57-year-old, according to Prempara sub-health centre.

The District Collector has excluded Junagadh District Chief Medical Officer from the committee, as the scam is committed by the team reporting to him.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 16:23 IST

