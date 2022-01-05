Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of social worker Sindhutai Sapkal

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi condoles demise of Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal
Maha: Social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, 'orphan children's mother', dies
Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Kerala's Wayanad
Why is India Inc seeing a surge in shareholder activism?
FIR against Hindu religious leader for justifying Mahatma Gandhi's killing
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and said her work for the rights and rehabilitation of Adivasi communities will be remembered.
"My condolences on the demise of Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal. She will be remembered as 'Maai' to the many orphans she took care of," he tweeted.
"Her extensive work for the rights and rehabilitation of the Adivasi communities will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come," he added.
Sindhutai Sapkal, a Padma Shree recipient, died at a Pune hospital on Tuesday. She was running an orphanage in Pune with over 1,000 orphans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU