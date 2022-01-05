Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of social worker Sindhutai Sapkal

Congress leader on Wednesday condoled the death of social worker Sindhutai Sapkal and said her work for the rights and rehabilitation of Adivasi communities will be remembered.

"My condolences on the demise of Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal. She will be remembered as 'Maai' to the many orphans she took care of," he tweeted.

"Her extensive work for the rights and rehabilitation of the Adivasi communities will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come," he added.

Sindhutai Sapkal, a Padma Shree recipient, died at a Pune hospital on Tuesday. She was running an orphanage in Pune with over 1,000 orphans.

