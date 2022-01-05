Third Covid wave has hit Delhi, 10k cases expected on Wednesday: Jain

-
ALSO READ
Is the end in sight of Covid-19 pandemic that began two years ago?
Private schools report 20-50% dip in revenue; 55% teachers faced salary cut
France announces new anti-Covid measures to curb rising cases amid 5th wave
Britannia to invests Rs 130 cr in capacity building, to hike prices
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Greek swimmers ruled out after Covid-19 cases
-
The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit Delhi and the city is expected to record 10,000 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
The minister also said that only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.
Testing for COVID-19 has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted on Tuesday, he said
The city government has activated a Covid war room which will maintain district and hospital-wise data about bed occupancy, patients, oxygen etc, Jain added.
The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices as the city recorded 5,481 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number since May 16, with a positivity rate of 8.37 percent and three fatalities.
During the weekend curfew that will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by Omicron, all essential services will be allowed in the national capital. Along with weekend curfew, night curfew will also continue to be in place during weekdays.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU