Lok Sabha polls phase 3, Flipkart Super Value Week & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Lok Sabha election phase 3 to Flipkart Super Value Week, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today





1. Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Voting underway



Voting in as many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies is underway across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls today. The voting time for Phase 3 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Read on...

2. starts today

Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale is back. The Walmart-owned online shopping platform has announced it will host the Super Value Week sale starting from Tuesday, April 23. The sale is primarily focused on the buyback guarantee the e-commerce company offers on a range of smartphones. The sale will be live till April 29 offering great deals to Flipkart users.

Under Flipkart Super Value Week, the users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs 99, and also get additional exchange value on the purchase of smartphones during the sale period. In the normal course, users shelve out Rs 199 to Rs 2,499 or higher to buy the Complete Mobile Protection depending on the value of the phone you bought.

3. SC to hear today plea against demolition of tribals' huts in Chhattishgarh forests

The Supreme Court to hear today a plea seeking interim stay on alleged demolition of tribal homes in the forests of certain districts of Chhattisgarh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was informed by lawyer M L Sharma that despite the apex court's order staying the eviction of illegal forest dwellers, houses of tribals are being demolished at Kalmipara in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.

"It (plea) will come on April 23," said the bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Read on...



4. to address two rallies in MP on Tuesday



Congress president will hold two rallies in Madhya Pradesh today to campaign for his party's Lok Sabha poll candidates in the state. He will address a public meeting in Shahdol district between 3 pm and 4 pm and later hold another rally at Sehora town in Jabalpur district, Congress' state unit general secretary Rajiv Singh said. The Shahdol constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes while the Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat is open for the general category.

The Congress has fielded Pramila Singh from Shahdol against BJP's Himadri Singh, who quit the Gandhi-led outfit in the run-up to the polls to join the saffon outfit. Read on...

5. MNS chief Raj Thackeray to address public rallies today

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will hold a public rally at Shahid Bhagat Singh Maidan, Kala chowki on April 23.

Originally, the MNS had planned to hold the rally at Wadala on April 24. But after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised objections, the BMC and the State Elections Office denied clearance to MNS for organising the event here.

So far, Raj has addressed around five rallies in the state, securing massive response from the people, making it a 'must view' even among all parties' candidates. Read on...

6. OnePlus to announce launch date of OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro today

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company would announce the launch date of its upcoming flagship device on April 23. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to unveil two new smartphones, namely, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Lau took it to Twitter to inform OnePlus fans about the date of the announcement. ‘Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement’, read the tweet.





Stay tuned next Tuesday for our launch event announcement — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 19, 2019

7. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to float equity focussed fund today

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has launched its first open-ended equity focused fund, Mirae Asset Focused Fund. This new fund, an open-ended equity scheme, will be investing in a maximum of 30 stocks. The fund manager will invest in a focused portfolio of maximum 30 stocks and has the flexibility to invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap categories (multi-cap style) and across sectors. Read on...

8. Sadhvi Pragya to file nomination from Bhopal today

Malegaon blast accused and BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur will file her nomination today.

"I will highlight the attack on religion and Rashtradharm ( duty) by Congress," Sadhvi told media at a press conference. She avoided responding to reporters' question on her plan for the development of the constituency. Sadhvi, who is on bail, dubbed the Opposition's questions on Rafale jet deal and Balakot airstrike as anti- Read on...





9. Last day for GST sales return for March

The government had extended the last date for filing summary sales return, GSTR-3B, for March month until April 23.

"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal ‘gst.gov.in' said.

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019. Read on...

10. Delhi court to hear complaint against Rahul today

A Delhi court will hear a complaint against Congress president today for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Patiala House Court was hearing a complaint against Rahul for

The complaint has been filed in the Patiala House Court by Joginder Tuli, an advocate practising in the Supreme Court of India saying that Rahul had accused the Prime Minister of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their (soldiers') sacrifice'. Read on...