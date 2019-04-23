Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Rahul, Amit Shah among key candidates in phase 3
Voting for Lok Sabha polls 2019 phase 3 voting will decide the fate of 1,640 candidates. Catch India General elections 2019 live updates
Lok Sabha elections 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Voting in as many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies is set to begin across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls today. The voting time for Phase 3 elections is from 7 am to 6 pm. Among the prominent candidates for Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2019 are the presidents of the two main political parties, BJP chief Amit Shah making his Lok Sabha election debut from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala.
Other key candidates include Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is contesting from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav from Firozabad. Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's daughter, is contesting from Baramati in Maharashtra. In Bihar, Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-L) chief Pappu Yadav is taking on RJD's Sharad Yadav in Madhepura. Puri is witnessing a triangular fight between BJD's Pinaki Mishra, BJP's Sambit Patra and Congress's Satya Prakash Nayak.
