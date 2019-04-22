Court defers hearing of complaint against Rahul for tomorrow

A on Monday deferred the hearing of a complaint against for tomorrow.

The was hearing a complaint against Rahul for allegedly making a derogatory statement against

sent the case file to District and

The complaint has been filed in the by Joginder Tuli, an practising in the of saying that Rahul had accused the of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their (soldiers') sacrifice'.

Tuli has sought the direction to the police to file an FIR against Rahul and charge him under sedition case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)