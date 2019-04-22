JUST IN
Business Standard

Court defers hearing of complaint against Rahul for tomorrow

ANI  |  Politics 

A Delhi court on Monday deferred the hearing of a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for tomorrow.

The Patiala House Court was hearing a complaint against Rahul for allegedly making a derogatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Prewa sent the case file to District and Session Judge for further direction and consideration.

The complaint has been filed in the Patiala House Court by Joginder Tuli, an advocate practising in the Supreme Court of India saying that Rahul had accused the Prime Minister of 'hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing dalali on their (soldiers') sacrifice'.

Tuli has sought the direction to the police to file an FIR against Rahul and charge him under sedition case.

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:58 IST

