JUST IN
Central Vista Avenue abuzz with selfie enthusiasts on first weekend
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit cloudburst-hit Pithoragarh village on Sunday
President Draupadi Murmu to open Mysuru Dasara this year: CM Bommai
Assam govt to create 100 new posts in lower judiciary, says CM Sarma
Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work of 10 airstrips
India has 100 unicorns with a value at $250 billion, says FM Sitharaman
Army Chief begins 2-day visit to Ladakh amid disengagement of troops
193,000 idols immersed in Mumbai during ten-day Ganesh festival
Haryana CM Khattar asks ASI to expedite excavation at Rakhigarhi village
Assam govt to start construction works of 1 lakh PMAY houses from Sept 17
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Central Vista Avenue abuzz with selfie enthusiasts on first weekend
Business Standard

Rahul signs off yatra in TN, talks to the unemployed, sips tea with workers

Rahul Gandhi signed off his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu by saying unemployment among the youths is high and that the differently abled should be provided equal opportunities

Topics
Unemployment in India | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) 

Rahul Gandhi signs off 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu
Rahul Gandhi signs off 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi signed off his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Tamil Nadu on Saturday by saying unemployment among the youths is high and that the differently abled should be provided equal opportunities.

He interacted with a group of disabled rights activists in the district en route to Kaliakkavialai bordering Kerala. Gandhi met Tamil Nadu's first woman bus driver Vasanthakumari and briefly interacted with sanitary workers at Marthandam and also a group of local unemployed youth who accompanied him during the fourth day of the yatra in the district.

Also, he stopped to sip tea and have biscuits while interacting with party workers. Following his interaction with differently abled rights activists, he said in a tweet: "Equal opportunity is true inclusion, anything less than that is unacceptable."

About 42 per cent of the youth are unemployed, he said.

"As we bid adieu to the land of Thiruvalluvar and Kamaraj, I thank the people of Tamil Nadu for the immense love and support they have given to Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said in another tweet.

Gandhi began the five-month long yatra from the Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari on September 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Unemployment in India

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 23:21 IST

`
.