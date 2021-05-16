Railways cancels some trains in view of 'Tauktae' cyclone warning

has cancelled or short terminated some trains in view of warning concerning cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'.

A press statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways Sumit Thakur said that due to the warning in coastal Gujarat region on May 17 and 18, some trains will be cancelled/short terminated.

Trains scheduled for May 16 such as train No 09115 Dadar - Bhuj, train No 09455 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj, train No 09003 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj, train No 02945 Mumbai Central - Okha, train No 04321 Bareily - Bhuj, train No 01464 Jabalpur - Somnath, train No 04680 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Jamnagar, train No 09566 Dehradun - Okha, train No 08401 Puri -Okha, train No 09270 Muzaffarpur - Porbandar, and train No 09094 Santragachi - Porbandar have been cancelled.

Trains that were scheduled for May 17 which stand cancelled are train No 09115 Dadar - Bhuj, train No 09455 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj, train No 02971 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar Terminus, train No 02972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus, train No 02945 Mumbai Central - Okha, train No 01465 Somnath - Jabalpur, train No 04322 Bhuj - Bareily, train No 02755 Rajkot - Secunderbad, train No 02756 Secunderbad - Rajkot, train No 09456 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus, train No 09004 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus, train No 09116 Bhuj - Dadar.

Train No 04321 Bareily - Bhuj, train No 01466 Jabalpur - Somnath, train No 04678 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Hapa, train No 01192 Pune - Bhuj, train No 09238 Rewa - Rajkot, train No 09240 Bilaspur - Hapa, train No 09572 Bhavnagar - Surendranagar, train No 09513 Rajkot - Veraval, train No 09503 Surendranagar - Bhavnagar, and train No 09514 Veraval - Rajkot.

Cancellations for May 18 include train No 09116 Bhuj - Dadar, train No 09456 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus, train No 02946 Okha - Mumbai Central, train No 01463 Somnath - Jabalpur, train No 04312 Bhuj - Bareily, train No 09204 Porbandar - Secunderabad, train No 02941 Bhavnagar - Asansol, train No 06505 Gandhidham -Ksr Bengaluru, train No 04677 Hapa - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, train No 09572 Bhavnagar - Surendranagar, train No 09513 Rajkot - Veraval, train No 09503 Surendranagar - Bhavnagar, and train No 09514 Veraval - Rajkot.

For May 19, train No 08402 Okha - Puri, train No 01191 Bhuj - Pune, train No 09203 Secunderabad - Porbandar, train No 04679 Jamnagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and train No 02946 Okha - Mumbai Central stand cancelled.

Train No 02942 Asansol - Bhavnagar, earlier scheduled to leave on May 20 and train No 09565 Okha - Dehradun, scheduled for May 21, both stand cancelled.

Following trains will be short terminated at Ahmedabad as per the Western Railways - Train No 02974 Puri - Gandhidham of May 15, Train No 06733 Rameswaram - Okha of May 14, Train No 06734 Okha -Rameswaram of May 18, Train No 06338 Ernakulam - Okha of May 14, and Train No 06337 Okha - Ernakulam of May 17.

On Saturday, the IMD said that the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday.

