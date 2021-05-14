Cyclone 'Tauktae' in Arabian Sea: NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Amphan resulted in $14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
Cyclone Tauktae might intensify over Arabian Sea over next few days: IMD
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
-
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.
NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by.
A single NDRF team comprises about 40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipments.
As per the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) and advisories issued by some of these costal states, a pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Thursday.
"It will concentrate into a depression over the same region by Saturday morning and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said in the warning report.
It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts.
The advisory said the cyclonic storm is likely to reach near the Gujarat coast around May 18 evening.
The name 'Tauktae' has been given by Myanmar which means 'gecko'. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU