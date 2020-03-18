Railways cancels over 100 trains as coronavirus precaution, poor occupancy

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus wrap: Trains cancelled, French Open deferred, recession feared
Coronavirus: No blankets for passengers on trains, says Railways
Letter to BS: Introducing privately run trains is a brilliant idea
Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto tickets to get pricier with hike in meal prices
Bengal: Passengers held up as 50 local trains cancelled by Eastern Railway
-
The Indian railways on Wednesday cancelled more than 100 trains due to low occupancy and as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus spread, according to official data.
Eleven trains were cancelled each in the west central railway and northern railway routes, 20 each from south central railway and northeast frontier railway, 32 from southern railway, five from east central railway.
Cancellations by other zones were not available at the time of filing.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Modi to address nation on Thursday; CBSE exams deferred
Railways on Tuesday had issued a set of guidelines to zonal railways for its catering staff stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing "should be deployed in the business of food handling on the Indian Railways".
Railways had on Tuesday cancelled 85 trains. Central railways cancelled 23 trains, south central railways 29 trains, western railways 10 trains, south eastern railways nine trains, east coast and northern railways five trains each and north western railways cancelled four trains.
The list includes some popular long haul trains.
As a precautionary measure, most railway zones also increased the prices of their platform tickets to discourage large crowds.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU