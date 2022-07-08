Rain continues to batter Karnataka, flood warning in northern districts

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD
Heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India during next 4 days: IMD
-
As heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts due to heavy downpour in neighbouring Maharashtra.
Owing to heavy rains in Maharashtra, water discharge by the neighbouring state into the Krishna river and its tributaries has increased, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said.
Noting that the inflow into Almatti reservoir has crossed 75,200 cusecs and there is information that there are chances of severe flooding in the Krishna basin, he said in this backdrop district administrations in Bagalkote and Belagavi are on high alert and have been instructed to take all precautionary measures.
There are reports of low lying areas and few bridge-cum-barrages in both districts and nearby areas being inundated.
Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada in the coastal and Malnad regions continue to face the brunt of torrential rains causing damage to life and properties.
Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU