Rain lashes various parts of Delhi and NCR, IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital after rain lashed various parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning.
The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to indecent rainfall.
IMD had earlier predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR.
"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.
Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics.
