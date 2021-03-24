Rainfall, thunderstorm likely over parts of MP, Maharashtra, Telangana

-
ALSO READ
Country received 'above normal' rainfall during 4-month monsoon: IMD
Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission
Above normal rainfall likely in several parts of India this month: IMD
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh to screen visitors from other states
Telangana shuts schools, citing concern over spike in Covid infections
-
Some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
"Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Telangana today, the 24th March and reduction thereafter," the MeT department tweeted.
Apart from these, some places in the Western Himalayan Region are also likely to witness downpour today.
"Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region today, the 24th March. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Uttarakhand today, the 24th March," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU