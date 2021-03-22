Fair to heavy rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir till March 24

-
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh brace for another spell of rain, snowfall
Flight services to and from Kashmir affected due to heavy snowfall
Moderate snowfall in Kashmir; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to snow, 4,500 vehicles stranded
Weather to improve in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh from Wednesday: IMD
-
Moderate rain lashed the plains while light snowfall occurred in the mountains in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast heavy rain/snow at scattered places in the next two days.
"Please remain alert and cautious of possible thunderstorms/lightning (Don't sit under trees, iron poles etc), avalanches, water logging in low lying areas, flash flood/mudslides," Sonam Lotus, the MET director said.
"Widespread moderate rain/snow most likely to continue till March 24. Heavy to very heavy rain/snow most likely at scattered places of the union territory."
Srinagar had 7.4, Pahalgam 4.3 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.
Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.5, Kargil 1.6 and Drass 0.1 as the night's lowest temperature.
Jammu city had 16.2, Katra 14.6, Batote 8.4, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 7.5 as the minimum temperature.
--IANS
sq/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU