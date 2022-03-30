Raise your voice if anyone being harassed anywhere, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday said "if anyone is being harassed anywhere, then definitely raise your voice".

The Prime Minister said this during his virtual address at the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari in West Bengal on the occasion of 211th birth anniversary of Shree ShreeHarichand Thakur ji.

Modi called upon the Matua community to raise awareness to remove corruption at every level in the society.

"If anyone is being harassed anywhere, then definitely raise your voice there. It is our duty towards the society and also towards the nation," the Prime Minister said.

He said "it is our democratic right to participate in political activities".

"But because of political opposition, if someone intimidates someone with violence, then it is a violation of the rights of others. Therefore, it is our duty that if the mentality of violence, anarchy exists anywhere in the society, then it should be opposed," he said.

The Prime Minister recalled his happiness on being able to pay his obeisance at Orakandi Thakurbari in Bangladesh in March 2021, and also in February 2019 when he had the opportunity to visit Thakurnagar.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that Matua Dharma Maha Mela is an occasion to bow to the Matua tradition, foundation of which was laid by Shree Shree Harichand Thakur ji and further nurtured by Guruchand Thakur ji and Boro Ma.

The Prime Minister also credited his Council of Minister colleague Shantanu Thakur for taking forward the "great tradition".

Modi termed the Maha Mela a reflection of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Our culture and civilisation is great due to its continuous flow and continuity and has a natural tendency to self-regenerate," he said.

The Prime Minister has talked about "New India's effort to provide cleanliness, health, and self-confidence to the daughters of the country".

"When we see our sisters and daughters in every sphere of society contributing to nation building along with sons, then it feels like a true tribute to great personalities like Shree Shree Harichand Thakur ji," he said.

The Prime Minister said: "When the government takes the government schemes to the people on the basis of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and when, Sabka Prayas drives the development of the nation, then we move towards building an inclusive society."

--IANS

ssb/pgh

