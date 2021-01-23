R-Day parade: What's new, what's curtailed due to Covid-19 on January 26

With just three days to go for Republic Day, India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade. However, the parade of this year will be very different from previous years as it is for the first time that it will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the misses/curtailments due to COVID-19 and new additions in the parade 2021.

"The upgraded Schilka to roll down Rajpath for the first time this year. It can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometers on the ground and about 2.5 kilometers in the air," Captain Preeti Chowdhary told ANI.

Divyangi Tripathi, who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Parade from the Prime Minister's Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored 99.6 per cent in the CBSE exams last year.

"I am very excited about this. It's a very good initiative launched by the Government. Students from all sections of society are selected without any discrimination," said Tripathi on receiving the invitation from the government.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is currently under construction. It will also display the culture, tradition and art related to the temple town.

The Republic Day Tableau of Punjab for 2021 will reflect the theme of the unparalleled and supreme sacrifice of Ninth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Uttarakhand's tableau will represent 'Kedarkhand' in Republic Day parade. The front portion of the tableau displays the state animal musk deer, state bird monal pheasant and state flower Brahmakamal whereas behind these a model of the Kedarnath temple compound has been displayed along with devotees.

