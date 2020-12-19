You'll be alone, the scene will change by Assembly elections: Shah to Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Mamata attacks Centre, says her govt has nothing to hide on donations
BJP is the biggest pandemic: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally on Hathras
Mamata Banerjee made WB a safe-haven for 'nefarious activities': Supriyo
WB weighing options of holding final-year varsity exams before puja: Mamata
It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders
-
Noting that he was seeing an electoral Tsunami in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the entire scene in Bengal would change by the time elections are held in the state next year and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be left alone.
Amit Shah made the remarks at a rally in Paschim Medinipur in which 11 MLAs including former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.
Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal began on Saturday.
"The Tsunami I am seeing in Bengal today, I must say that this is something that Mamata Banerjee would not have thought this would happen. By the time the elections come, the entire scene in Bengal would change. Didi, watch out," he said.
"You (Mamata Banerjee) will be left alone by the time polls come," he added.
The MLAs who joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah include seven from Trinamool Congress and four from Congress and Left parties.
TMC MP from Purba Burdwan Sunil Mondal and former MP Dasarath Tirkey also joined BJP in the presence of Shah here.
Shah said the BJP will form the government by winning over 200 seats in the 294 member assembly.
"When results of assembly elections are declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) keeps saying that BJP makes people switch parties. I want to ask her, was Trinamool Congress (TMC) her original party? Was she not in the Congress? Did she not switch to TMC when she had differences? Today when Suvendu Adhikari has done the same, you find that wrong."
He said Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to be the next chief minister of the state.
"Mamata Banerjee is busy trying to ensure nephew becomes next Chief Minister. You gave three decades to Congress, 27 years to Communists and 10 years to Mamata didi, give five years to BJP, we will make Bengal Sonar Bangla," Shah said.
Earlier in the day, Shah paid tributes to the Swami Vivekananda during a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission, saying that Vivekananda was a "great son of mother India" who devoted his life to national resurgence.
The minister will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district on Sunday where he will pay tributes to Rabindranath Tagore followed by an interaction with media.
The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Besides, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor