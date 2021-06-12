Less than 200,000 active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 9,785 new cases

-
Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka was less than two lakh, as the state on Saturday reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27.57 lakh and toll to 32,788.
The day also saw 21,614 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.
Cumulatively 27,57,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,788 deaths and 25,32,719 discharges,the Health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases in the state is 1,91,796.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.47 per cent.
Out of 144 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (20), Belagavi and Dharwad (10), Ballari (9), Bengaluru Rural and Hassan (8), followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,454, Shivamogga 715, Hassan 624, Dakshina Kannada 618, Belagavi 443, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,95,340, followed by Mysuru 1,56,545 and Tumakuru 1,11,503.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,91,260, followed by Mysuru 1,41,300 and Tumakuru 1,02,585.
Cumulatively a total of 3,15,11,642 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,027 were done on Saturday alone.
