Rajasthan Cong take out march against inflation, BJP targets ruling party

Congress members led by Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday took out a protest march against inflation.
Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi, PCC vice presidents Hari Mohan Sharma and Rajendra Chaudhary and others led by Dotasra took out the march from Statue Circle to the PCC office.
"The march was against the central government's wrong policies which have led to all-time high and uncontrolled inflation which has badly hit the budget of the common man," a party leader said.
At the PCC office, the leaders offered floral tributes to former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on his birth anniversary.
Targeting Congress for taking out a foot march against inflation in the state capital, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the Ashok Gehlot-led government should reduce value added tax (VAT) on fuel to provide relief to the public.
He said Congress-ruled Punjab too has reduced VAT but the Rajasthan chief minister is adamant on not doing so.
The chief minister is adamant and has not even followed his own party ruled state of Punjab, Kataria told reporters outside the Assembly.
The Leader of Opposition demanded Gehlot to reduce Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel on the lines of the central government.
