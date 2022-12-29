Rajasthan Congress MPs, MLAs to walk 15 km on 28th of each month in public

-
ALSO READ
It's money power, not democracy: Digvijaya on Goa Cong MLAs joining BJP
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief: Official
Mumbai: Congress leaders detained before protesting outside Raj Bhavan
Will ask Cong MLAs to reach Delhi if I contest for party president: Gehlot
80% MLAs are with Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha
-
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said on Wednesday that all state ministers, MLAs and party workers will walk 15 km on the 28th of each month to reach out to the public.
He was speaking during a Congress session convened to seek suggestions on the forthcoming budget.
Dotasra said, "As per Rahul Gandhi's wish, we have announced that all ministers, MLAs and party workers will walk 15 km on the 28th of each month to reach out to the public to share the flagship schemes of the government, and the failures of the Central government. We all have to repeat the Congress government in 2023, for which we will have to share our plans with the people."
The Congress leader added, "We only have one caste and one religion, that is the Congress party. Our job is to strengthen the party. If we serve the people by taking everyone along, there is no reason why the Congress will not to retain power with a historic majority in 2023."
--IANS
arc/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 08:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU