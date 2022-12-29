Rajasthan Congress MPs, MLAs to walk 15 km on 28th of each month in public

JUST IN
Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said on Wednesday that all state ministers, MLAs and party workers will walk 15 km on the 28th of each month to reach out to the public

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra said on Wednesday that all state ministers, MLAs and party workers will walk 15 km on the 28th of each month to reach out to the public.

He was speaking during a Congress session convened to seek suggestions on the forthcoming budget.

Dotasra said, "As per Rahul Gandhi's wish, we have announced that all ministers, MLAs and party workers will walk 15 km on the 28th of each month to reach out to the public to share the flagship schemes of the government, and the failures of the Central government. We all have to repeat the Congress government in 2023, for which we will have to share our plans with the people."

The Congress leader added, "We only have one caste and one religion, that is the Congress party. Our job is to strengthen the party. If we serve the people by taking everyone along, there is no reason why the Congress will not to retain power with a historic majority in 2023."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 08:46 IST

