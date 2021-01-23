West Bengal coronavirus update: 410 new Covid-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally
rose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a health bulletin said.
As many as 474 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.09 per cent, it said.
North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 128, followed by Kolkata (89).
Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed by Howrah (two) and South 24 Parganas and Nadia (one each), it said.
The state now has 6,396 active cases, while 5,51,211 people have recovered from the disease so far.
West Bengal has so far tested 78.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 28,242 in the last 24 hours.
