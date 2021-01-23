Karnataka coronavirus update: 902 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths reported

on Saturday



logged 902 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,35,478 and the death toll to 12,193, the Health department said.

The day also saw 542 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,64,85,599 samples have been tested so far, out of which 86,410 were tested on Saturday alone, and 6,887 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of the 902 fresh cases, 527 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.

As of January 23 evening, cumulatively 9,35,478 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,193 deaths and 9,15,924 discharges, the Health department said.

According to the department bulletin, out of 7,342 active cases, 7,185 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 157 are in ICU.

Out of the 3 deaths reported on Saturday, one each were from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 527, Mysuru 51, Kalaburagi 39, Dakshina Kannada 31, Tumakuru 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,96,827, followed by Mysuru 53,202 and Ballari 39,115.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,87,600, followed by Mysuru 51,942 and Ballari 38,430.

