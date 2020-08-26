Assam coronavirus update: State reports 8 more deaths, 1,973 new infections

Assam's tally rose



to 94,592 on Tuesday after 1,973 cases were reported, while eight people succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 260, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Three of the eight patients who died during the day are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, while Nalbari, Baksa, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Majuli reported one fatality each, he said.

The mortality rate in the state is currently 0.27 per cent.

The 1,973 new COVID cases include 510 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 149 from Cachar, 132 from Jorhat, 121 from Kamrup Rural and 116 from Dibrugarh.

Two legislators - Ajanta Neog of the Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of MLAs infected with the virus to 12.

The new cases were detected out of 34,307 tests done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 5.75 per cent, the minister said.

The number of total tests conducted so far is 20,35,216 in the state.

Meanwhile, 1,724 patients have recovered and discharged from various COVID hospitals across the state during the day.

The recovery rate is 78.19 per cent at present.

The state now has 19,515 active cases while 74,814 patients have recovered from the disease and three migrated out of the state.

