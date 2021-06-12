Rajasthan govt announces financial package for children orphaned by Covid

-
The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial package for the children orphaned by Covid and the women who lost their husband to the infection.
Under the initiative, the children whose parents died from the disease will be given Rs 1 lakh as immediate grant, an official statement said, adding that they will be provided Rs 2,500 a month till they attain 18 years of age.
Such children will be provided Rs 5 lakh assistance on the completion of 18 years, free higher secondary education besides other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.
An ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month will be given to the women whose husband succumbed to the infection, according to the official statement.
For the children of the widows, Rs 1,000 a month per child and Rs 2,500 a month for school books and dress will also be given, it said.
Girl students studying in the college will be given priority admission to hostels run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.
