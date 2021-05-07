Rajasthan reports 18,231 new coronavirus cases, 164 fatalities on May 7

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
Check India vs England 3rd Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
-
Rajasthan reported 18,231 new COVID-19 cases and 164 fatalities on Friday, pushing the state's infection tally to 7,20,799 and the death toll to 5,346.
State capital Jaipur reported the highest number of 48 deaths and 4,902 new cases, according to an official report.
A total of 5,16,306 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far, and the number of active cases stands at 1,99,147, it said.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has planned to procure 50,000 oxygen concentrators this month to address the shortage of the life-saving gas.
An order has already been placed for 1,250 oxygen concentrators. The first lot of 100 units is arriving in Jaipur on Friday from Russia, and by next week, a total of 1,250 concentrators will reach the city, he said.
"We hope to procure 50,000 concentrators in the month of May," Sharma said.
He said a committee of three IAS officers was looking into the procurement process, and it has spoken to concentrator manufacturers in India, Russia, China, and Dubai.
Sharma said the state requires 615 MT of oxygen but the Centre has allotted only 270 MT. There is also the problem of transportation due to long distance and shortage of tankers, he added.
The minister said the procurement of the oxygen concentrators will ease the requirement of the gas in the state.
He also visited the ESI hospital during the day to review the arrangements at the facility.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU