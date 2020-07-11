JUST IN
Tamil Nadu adds 3,965 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, total now at 1,34,226
Rajasthan's revenue collection dropped by 70% due to Covid-19, says Gehlot

He also said that it is important that "money is pumped and purchasing power of people is enhanced so that demand can be generated".

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Ashok Gehlot
FILE PHOTO: "In every video conference with the prime minister, I requested him to provide grants to states and package for them, but that demand was not addressed," Gehlot told a press conference.

The Rajasthan government's revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, alleging that despite repeated demands, the Centre has not announced grants and package for states.

He also said that it is important that "money is pumped and purchasing power of people is enhanced so that demand can be generated".

"In every video conference with the prime minister, I requested him to provide grants to states and package for them, but that demand was not addressed," Gehlot told a press conference.

The state government's borrowing capacity has been increased but the Centre should announce a package for all states, he said and alleged that the central government's economic policies are "wrong".

The chief minister said that as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, "our revenue collection has dropped by 70 per cent".

"We have formed a committee to suggest measures for revival of economic activities," he said.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 19:41 IST

