Rajesh Vaishnaw appointed India's next Ambassador to Morocco: MEA

Diplomat Rajesh Vaishnaw has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Morocco, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw, a 1996-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the High Commissioner of India to Malta.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the said in a brief statement.

The appointment comes at a time when India- ties are witnessing an upswing.

