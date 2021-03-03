Rajesh Vaishnaw appointed India's next Ambassador to Morocco: MEA

-
Diplomat Rajesh Vaishnaw has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Morocco, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.
Vaishnaw, a 1996-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the High Commissioner of India to Malta.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a brief statement.
The appointment comes at a time when India-Morocco ties are witnessing an upswing.
