Jaishankar, British Foreign Secy Raab discuss progress in bilateral ties

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar, Russian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
Jaishankar meets Mauritius Prez; discusses 'super special' bilateral ties
India, Portugal discuss ways to expand bilateral ties in defence, trade
Jaishankar meets Qatari Amir, PM; discusses bilateral economic cooperation
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service to strengthen bilateral ties
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation as well as discussed regional and UN issues.
"Nice talking to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral cooperation. Also discussed regional and UN issues," Jaishankar tweeted.
Raab had visited India last December and held talks with Jaishankar during which the two sides had agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU