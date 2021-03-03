Rear Admiral Antony George assumes charge as chief of staff of SNC

Rear Admiral Antony George assumed



charge as the new Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) of the SNC.

Both Flag Officers are alumni of the and were commissioned into the on July 1, 1987 and July 1 1990 respectively, a defence release said here.

Rear Admiral George is an "Anti Submarine Warfare" (ASW) specialist, who has served on board frontline ASW ships and commanded the Missile Corvette INS Khanjar, as well as the Guided Missile Frigate INS Tarkash.

As a Flag Officer, he served as the first Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) at Naval Headquarters after which he took over as the Chief Staff Officer (Training), SNC on February, 2020.

Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar is a specialist in Navigation and Direction and has served on frontline warships as Navigating Officer and Operations Officer, the release said.

Rear Admiral George is a recipient of the Nao Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal.

Rear Admiral Dhankhar is a recipient of Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) for undertaking non-combatant evacuation of Indian and foreign personnel from Yemen as part of Operation Rahat in April 2015, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)