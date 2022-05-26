Delhi bypoll: Hectic lobbying in BJP for ticket from Rajinder Nagar seat

Intense lobbying have begun in the BJP after the announcement of date for bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency in the national capital.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP's Raghav Chadha resigned from the Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26.

The names of several BJP leaders were doing rounds for tickets, which included state unit president Adesh Gupta, former MLA from the constituency and party national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh, BJP vice president Rajan Tewari, former state unit general secretary Rajesh Bhatia, spokesperson Harish Khurana and others.

A senior BJP leader told IANS that there are many aspirants for the ticket and they are working hard to select the right candidate.

"We have many strong candidates and the strongest one will be given a ticket to contest from Rajinder Nagar Assembly polls. Winnability will be the sole criteria for ticket," said a senior Delhi BJP office-bearer.

The saffron party started its preparation for the bypoll on its foundation day on April 6 with a roadshow of BJP chief J.P. Nadda. The party workers started a door to door campaign under the leadership of Assembly in-charge Ajay Mahawar. The BJP workers are also holding corner meetings of five to seven people over tea and explaining to them about the development agenda and vision for Delhi and Rajinder Nagar.

"We have planned to reach out to each voter thrice before the announcement of the candidate," a party leader said.

Last month the BJP appointed its MLA Mahawar as the Assembly in-charge for the bypoll and also appointed in-charge of municipal wards falling in the Assembly constituency.

However, lack of enthusiasm among the workers is turning out to be a major challenge for the BJP. Another party leader said that there are several reasons for this and lack of candidates is one of the main reasons. "As soon as the candidate is announced everything will be in place. In the absence of candidates, workers are showing less interest but will leave no stone unturned after the announcement of a candidate," he said.

