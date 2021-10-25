Rajnath Singh conducts surprise inspection of Defence Ministry offices

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday carried out a surprise inspection of the offices of his ministry at the South Block in the Raisina Hills area to check the work environment.
He went around various office blocks and inspected cleanliness, work atmosphere and interacted with the employees, officials said.
Singh passed necessary instructions wherever the need for improvement was identified, they said.
The minister was accompanied by Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Rajkumar and other officials of the ministry during the surprise inspection, the officials said.
He passed necessary instructions wherever the need for improvement was identified.
