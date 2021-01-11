Rajnath Singh speaks to Goa CM; enquires about Sripad Naik's condition

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and enquired about the condition of Union minister Shripad Naik who was injured in a road accident earlier in the day.
Naik, the minister of state for defence, was injured in the road accident in Karnataka and is being brought to Goa.
"I am shocked and extremely saddened by the news of the Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik being injured in a road accident. I have had a conversation with the Chief Minister of Goa Shri Pramod Sawant. The state government is properly managing the treatment of Shripadji," Singh tweeted in Hindi.
Sources said Singh discussed with the Goa chief minister the option of bringing Naik to Delhi for better treatment, if required.
The vehicle in which Naik was travelling met with an accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to Goa from Dharmasthala in Karnataka, according to officials.
