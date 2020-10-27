Rajnath Singh to address four-day Army Commanders' Conference in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Atal Tunnel dedicated to armed forces, people in border areas: Rajnath
New defence acquisition policy comes into effect from today: What it means
Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed
Govt unveils new defence acquisition procedure, says it encourages FDI
Border dispute created as if it was under a mission: Rajnath on Ladakh row
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be addressing the four-day Army Commanders' Conference being held in Delhi on Tuesday (today).
The Army Commanders' Conference, an apex level biannual event, which formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations in the Indian Army, is being held in New Delhi from October 26 to 29, 2020.
The event is generally attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.
On the first day, deliberations were held on matters related to Human Resource Management and the conference was addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS and CAS).
The third day will be spent on in-depth discussions on the various agenda points projected by the various Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN. This will be followed by brief updates on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers, Indian Army said in a release.
The last day of the conference will include an update by the Director-General of Border Roads (DGBR) on the various infrastructure development projects being undertaken by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and allied formations. Automation initiatives to optimise utilisation of manpower at various levels of the Army will also be discussed.
The conference will close with the presentation of the Sports Trophy and Flight Safety Trophy, followed by the closing address by the COAS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU