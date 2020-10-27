Rains, thunder and lightning forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate with thunder and lightning at isolated places over southwest Tamil Nadu, adjoining south and the Nicobar Islands during the next three-four hours.

The rains would occur due to intense convection over southwest Tamil Nadu, adjoining south and the Nicobar Islands.

The weather department also predicted light to moderate at isolated places in south Konkan and Goa as moderate convection over south Konkan, Goa, and adjoining North Interior Karnataka was observed.

"Intense convection is seen over southwest and adjoining south and Nicobar Islands and moderate convection over south Konkan, Goa and adjoining North Interior Karnataka," the IMD tweeted.

"Light to moderate with thunder and lightning likely at isolated places over southwest and adjoining south Kerala, Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa during the next three-four hours," it added.

