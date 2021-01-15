Rajnath Singh unveils India's first indigenous driverless metro car

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the country's first indigenously developed Driverless Metro Car at the BEML manufacturing facility here.

The Minister, who visited the facility, said he was proud of the good work the team of engineers and technicians are doing at BEML.

"They are the real warriors of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', taking India ahead, he tweeted.

First Published: Fri, January 15 2021. 17:33 IST

