Rajya Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar over new farm laws

was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.

On Tuesday too, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following repeated ruckus by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)