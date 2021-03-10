Rajya Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar over new farm laws

-
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following an uproar by the Opposition in the House against the recently enacted Central farm laws.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House after ruckus by the Opposition members.
On Tuesday too, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned following repeated ruckus by the Opposition over rising fuel prices.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
