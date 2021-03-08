Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am amid uproar by opposition over fuel prices

proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Monday amid uproar by members seeking a debate on the issue of frequent increase in

Leader of the Mallikarjuna Kharge gave a notice for suspension of business to discuss "huge and frequent increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG even when global prices are ruling low."



However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the discussion, saying the issue can be debated "during the course of discussion on the Appropriation bill."



As the Chair decided to continue the scheduled Question Hour, parties began shouting slogans seeking a debate on the issue.

The Chair kept on asking members to go back to their seats and not deprive members from the Question Hour.

However, Opposition members kept on shouting.

"If you don't want the Question Hour to continue, if you want to deprive people of Question Hour, I can adjourn the House. .... Please go to your seat. Loktantra ka majak nahi karna hai... (Don't make a joke of democracy," the Chairman said.

As members continued to shout, the Chairman adjourned the House till 11 am.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament began Monday and is scheduled to conclude on April 8.