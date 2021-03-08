Women capable of making history: Rahul Gandhi on International Women's Day

Congress leader on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace.

"Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don't let anyone stop you. #InternationalWomensDay," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of the nation and added it is his Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering across a wide range of sectors.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering across a wide range of sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greeting to the people of India on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," the President tweeted

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

.

