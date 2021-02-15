Rakbar Khan lynching: Alwar court to hold final hearing on March 6

-
ALSO READ
Cops found negligent in Palghar lynching case punished, Supreme Court told
Palghar mob lynching case: Thane court grants bail to 89 people
Palghar: Decide in 2 weeks on complaint against media house, HC tell Centre
Alwar gang-rape case: 4 sentenced to life imprisonment till natural death
JICA, WB may power Delhi-Alwar rapid rail; India in talks for $3 bn funding
-
An Alwar court will hold the final hearing on March 6 in the case of alleged lynching of a youth on the suspicion of cow smuggling in the state over two years ago.
Rakbar, a resident of Haryana, was mercilessly beaten up in Rajasthan's Alwar on July 20, 2018, after which he died at a hospital.
His mother Habiban had sought the transfer of the case to a different court last week, which was rejected by the court, petitioner's counsel Qasim Khan said.
The victim's mother had accused the Additional Sessions Judge presiding over the trial of favouring the accused, according to the petition.
The state government has appointed a special public prosecutor in the case. The court on Monday denied further argument in the case and scheduled the final hearing for March 6, Qasim Khan said.
The four accused in the case are Dharmendra Yaday (27), Naresh Kumar (28), Paramjit Singh (31) and Vijay Kumar (36), all residents of Lalawandi village under the Ramgarh police station in Alwar district.
Rakbar, also called Akbar, and his friend Aslam were beaten up severely by a group of people on suspicion of cow smuggling in the Alwar's Ramgarh police station area on July 20, 2018.
Rakbar and his friend Aslam had allegedly purchased the cows from Ladpura village and were taking them to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi village when they were attacked by the accused.
Aslam had managed to escape but Rakbar succumbed to his injuries in an Alwar hospital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU