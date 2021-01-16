Palghar mob lynching case: Thane court grants bail to 89 people

-
A Thane court has granted bail to 89 people arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case on a surety of Rs 15,000 each.
The 89 people were granted bail on the grounds that they were simply present at the spot, at the time of the incident.
The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown.
Their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.
