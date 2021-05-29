Ramdev's remarks: Doctors' body to hold nationwide protest on June 1

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali Ayurved raises Rs 175 cr through non-convertible debentures
Yoga guru Ramdev withdraws comments on allopathic medicine after furore
The epic fraud that was 'India Against Corruption'
Allopathy row: Harsh Vardhan calls yoga guru Ramdev's remark unfortunate
Telangana: Junior doctors withdraw strike, govt announces hike in stipend
-
Upset over Yoga guru Ramdev's remarks on allopathy, members of the federation of resident doctors' associations on Saturday said they will hold a nationwide protest on June 1 and observe it as a 'black day'.
In a statement, the federation has also sought an "unconditional open public apology" from Ramdev.
A controversy had erupted after he was heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".
The remarks were met with vociferous protests, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.
On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement.
A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the Indian Medical Association (IMA )in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU