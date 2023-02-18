JUST IN
Business Standard

Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replaces Koshyari

Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan here

Topics
Maharashtra | Governor appointments

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ramesh Bais
Ramesh Bais

Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan here. Bais took oath in Marathi. State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 14:55 IST

