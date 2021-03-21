JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

UK records another 5,587 coronavirus cases, 96 deaths in 24 hours
Business Standard

'Rawat capable of answering on ripped jeans remark, no reason to link RSS'

RSS General Secretary Dattatray Hosabale said Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat is capable of answering on his 'ripped jeans' remark and added that there is no reason to link everything to the RSS

Topics
RSS | Uttarakhand | women in India

ANI  |  General News 

Tirath Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

RSS General Secretary Dattatray Hosabale on Saturday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is capable of answering on his 'ripped jeans' remark and added that there is no reason to link everything to the RSS.

"The person, whose name you took, is capable of answering. People express views. Whether it's right or wrong is something which must be asked of them. No reason to link everything to RSS," he said when asked to comment on Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark.

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, March 21 2021. 06:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.