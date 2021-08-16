Ready for all possible consequences: BSF DG on situation in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Pak Independence Day: Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
Taliban triumphs: History turns full-circle in Afghanistan
Taliban takes over Kabul, president Ashraf Ghani flees the country
-
BSF Director General (DG) S S Deswal on Monday said they are keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan and are fully ready for all possible consequences.
He, however, described the developments in Afghanistan as that country's internal matter.
Deswal, who was on a visit here to flag off the "freedom rally" of 100 cyclists of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Jammu to Gujarat as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, was replying to a reporter's question on the fallout of the Taliban's near-total takeover in Afghanistan on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir.
"What is happening in the neighbouring country is its internal matter, but we are keeping a close watch on the situation," he told reporters at the Octerio Border Out Post (BoP) in the R S Pura sector.
"We are ready for all possible consequences," he added.
Replying to another question on infiltration and the increased use of drones from across the border to ferry weapons, the BSF DG said as a responsible country, India is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.
"We have not violated the ceasefire," he added.
Referring to the use of drones, Deswal said security forces have thwarted most of the attempts to airdrop and smuggle narcotics and weapons.
"The drone threat is a challenge and we are handling it. In the coming days, technologically, we will be dealing with the issue more efficiently. Systems are being put in place," he said.
On cross-border infiltration, Deswal said these incidents have been taking place for long and the security forces have foiled such attempts in the past.
He said matters between the two sides are resolved peacefully at flag meetings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU