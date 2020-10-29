Ready to deal with possible second wave of COVID-19: Pune Mayor

-
-
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has said that the city is prepared to deal with the possible second wave of coronavirus in December and said that current situation is in control.
"Last month, the Central government's team came to Pune. They gave us information that there is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared," Mohol told ANI.
"The current coronavirus situation in Pune city is in control. Our recovery rate is 93 per cent, doubling rate at 200 days and positivity rate is around 11-12 per cent," he said.
The Mayor said that beds are available in large numbers if cases increased.
"We have closed many COVID centres because home isolation has increased. Active cases have come down to 6,000-mark. In Pune, beds are available in large numbers," he said.
When asked about low testing in Pune, he said: "People coming at collection centres have reduced."
There are 5,834 active coronavirus cases in Pune city.
